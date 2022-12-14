Man killed in crash involving moose on Sterling Highway near Soldotna

By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was killed in a crash on the Sterling Highway on Tuesday night, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The crash was reported near mile 99.5, southwest of Soldotna, just after 7 p.m.

Troopers said Sam Clyde, 36, of Soldotna, was headed south in a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle when he hit an adult cow moose.

After hitting the moose, troopers said Clyde crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2013 Ford Edge.

Clyde died at the scene, troopers said. Two people in the Edge were taken Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna and troopers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

