‘Miracles happen’: Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years

A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat. (SOURCE: KMAX/KOVR)
By Ashley Sharp
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) – Christmas came early for a California woman who lost her cat six years ago.

Jessica Kinsey was reunited with her long lost pet Lily on Saturday.

Kinsey said everyone in her family was in disbelief that the cat, now 13 years old, made it home.

Lilly was adopted by Kinsey as a kitten. Then, one day, the outdoor cat didn’t come home.

“She would come and go for a couple days and always come back, and then she didn’t,” Kinsey said.

The months Lily was missing turned into years, and Kinsey moved across town. She made sure to check local shelters and social media posts of lost animals over the years.

“I always hoped, if she is still alive I hope at least she is with someone who is treating her right,” Kinsey said.

On Friday, a stray cat was taken in at the Sacramento SPCA. The cat turned out to be Lily, the discovery made thanks to the cat’s microchip registered to Kinsey.

Then, Kinsey got a call.

“It was just complete shock, they said, ‘Oh, have you been missing her?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, for almost six years,’” Kinsey said.

The reunion between the two was tear-filled for Kinsey.

“I’m like petting her, talking to her and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really Lilly, she still looks exactly the same,’” Kinsey said.

The SPCA said happy endings like this are rare. Only 2% of the cats that come in are reunited with their owners.

Kinsey made sure her contact information was on Lily’s microchip and updated it every time it changed. That’s what helped bring Lily home.

“Miracles happen. Especially this time of year,” Kinsey said.

Pets can be microchipped at a veterinarian’s office, an animal shelter, or most vaccine clinics.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

