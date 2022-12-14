Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Beluga Whale subspecies is vanishing from its natural habitat, and now less than 300 remain in the wild while scientists scramble for answers.

According to a United States Geological Survey measurement, in the late 1970′s, the population stood at approximately 1,300 whales.

Research from Alaska Department of Fish and Game showed that between 1994 and 1998, the population declined by 50% to less than 400 beluga whales. Subsistence farming was subsequently restricted for a year under Section 3022 Pub. L 106-31 — signed by then-President Bill Clinton — as it was considered the suspected cause.

The National Marine Fisheries Service estimated in 2000 that the population should reach 780 whales in 23 years. Now in 2022, there’s fewer whales than the 357 counted the year that estimate was made. Another estimate by the Marine Mammal Commission calculated that less than 300 Cook Inlet belugas constituted the entire population.

The founder of the Beluga Whale Alliance Suzanne Steinert says part of her job is correcting the record in terms of blaming hunters for population decline.

“The hunters voluntarily stopped hunting them back in the early 2000s and the population should have rebounded,” Steinert said.

The population continued to decline despite the moratorium on hunting, and protections from the 2008 Endangered Species Act.

A new study hopes to offer some answers. Conducted by a partnership between Montana State University, the Cook Inlet Beluga Whale Photo-ID Project, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the University of Washington, the study concludes that these belugas suffer from low birth and survival rates.

But there might be still more to the story. Marine Mammal Specialist and Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Jill Seymour is an expert on this Beluga subspecies. She pointed to a cumulative impact of several limiting factors as what is hindering the population growth of these belugas populations.

“There is so much going on in their habitat,” Seymour said. “For one, you have these whales their habitat overlaps with the busiest waters in Alaska, you’ve got the the Port of Alaska, you’ve got our big airport and that airplane noise gets transmitted into the water, you have oil and gas development, you have fishing.”

Seymour highlighted that the ongoing nature of this quest to understand this population of belugas means that a single answer to the problem isn’t likely.

For more information, you can visit NOAA Fisheries Help Belugas Website

Stranded, injured, entangled, or dead marine mammals can be reported to the NOAA Fisheries Alaska Statewide 24-hour Stranding Hotline at (877) 925-7773.

