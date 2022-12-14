Powerful winter storms pack in the snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow.

Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm makes a quick run through the region. The next storm is the one that stays a little longer and brings in warmer air, which likely means a rain-snow mix at times — even freezing rain.

Snow is expected to start in the Anchorage area Wednesday afternoon and continue over the evening and into Thursday, too. And this is going to be another heavy round of snow, with forecasts estimating the city could see 10 to 12 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out Thursday afternoon.

Bristol Bay could see up to 10 inches of snow with this storm and in the Matanuska-Susitna Valleys, it is an estimate of 6-12 inches with localized amounts up to 14 inches.

With warmer air also moving in with the storm, there is a chance that rain will mix in with the snow over parts of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound.

The storm will exit the region by Thursday afternoon, giving residents a chance to shovel and plow their way out all over again. And that will quell the parade of winter storms for at least a week. Anchorage and Southcentral will see dry conditions as of Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will drop with the clearing skies, back to single digits at night.

Hot spot: Sand Point, 43 degrees. Cold spot goes to two locations that dropped to 25 below zero — Eagle and Arctic Village feeling the cold early Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.