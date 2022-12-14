Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death Wednesday.(Christopher Smith | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40, according to his publicist.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

Boss was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Boss leaves behind his wife and three children. He was a graduate of Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” his wife concluded.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Alaska Court Services officer dies in musk ox attack near Nome
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Authorities rescue a stranded man from an ice sheet in the Knik River
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
MF 12-12-22 Snow amounts
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!

Latest News

Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Girdwood residents voice their concerns during Holtan Hills hearing
Girdwood residents voice their concerns during Holtan Hills hearing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
LIVE: Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Of the three viruses going around, there's vaccines for two, health official Dr. Anthony Fauci...
Fauci encourages vaccinations for flu, COVID