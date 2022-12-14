Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

(Gray News) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40, according to his publicist.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

Boss was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Boss leaves behind his wife and three children. He was a graduate of Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” his wife concluded.

