Traffic backed up on Glenn Highway due to freezing rain

Emergency vehicles responding to the scene at the Glenn Highway crash.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound side of the Glenn Highway at 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Anchorage Police Department advisory report.

Only minor injuries occurred in the crash.

While no lanes of traffic are blocked by the crash, the emergency vehicles responding have caused a large traffic backup.

The APD is also advising that there is freezing rain in the area and that drivers should allow extra room between their own vehicles and the one in front of them.

