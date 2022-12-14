Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers.

With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.

Members of Hartman’s party and good Samaritans assisted authorities locate the stranded man. According to the dispatch, Hartman and several others were returning from a snowmachine trip when the incident occurred.

Hartman declined any medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.