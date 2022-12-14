Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.(Tim Moriarty / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:36 AM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – A young sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in New York Tuesday despite the rescue efforts of nearby surfers and construction workers.

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.

Bystanders saw the whale struggling in the shallows and tried to turn the animal back toward the water to no avail.

The endangered female sperm whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured at approximately 32 feet long.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, this is the sixth large whale to strand in New York since Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

