Anchorage School District makes early call to close schools Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools would not be open the following day due to hazardous road conditions and inclement weather.

Schools were already closed last week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and again on Monday.

In an email sent to parents shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the district appears to have made the early call to close in the interest of safety.

“We are making the early call tonight due to current road conditions and forecasted hazardous weather conditions,” the email to parents said.

“All ASD schools and support facilities are closed tomorrow. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff. A decision about after-school and rental facilities activities will be made no later than Noon tomorrow. If there are no changes, plan on those activities.”

The district also said that unless otherwise announced, schools do plan to be open on Friday.

