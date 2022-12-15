Anchorage School District makes early call to close schools Thursday

FastCast December 14, 2022
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools would not be open the following day due to hazardous road conditions and inclement weather.

Schools were already closed last week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and again on Monday.

In an email sent to parents shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the district appears to have made the early call to close in the interest of safety.

“We are making the early call tonight due to current road conditions and forecasted hazardous weather conditions,” the email to parents said.

“All ASD schools and support facilities are closed tomorrow. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff.  A decision about after-school and rental facilities activities will be made no later than Noon tomorrow. If there are no changes, plan on those activities.”

The district also said that unless otherwise announced, schools do plan to be open on Friday.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Officer killed by musk ox is first ACS death in the line of duty
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Authorities rescue a stranded man from an ice sheet in the Knik River
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man killed in crash involving moose on Sterling Highway near Soldotna

Latest News

Attorneys Goriune Dudukgian and Joe Miller, as well as defendant David Eastman, listen to...
Eastman takes stand following testimony of second expert witness
2023 NDAA Spending
Senator Dan Sullivan announces hundreds of millions of dollars in defense spending for Alaska, prioritizing Arctic security in 2023
Eastman takes stand after second expert witness testifies
2023 NDAA Spending
2023 NDAA spending - clipped version