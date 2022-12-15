Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping, assaulting teenage good Samaritan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping a teenager was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice is reporting.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Nellie Sherry Serradell, flagged down the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle on Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage on Nov. 17, 2019. Serradell then grabbed the driver and said she had a gun before punching the driver in the face several times. She then made the driver take her to a trailer park on Muldoon Road, where she sexually assaulted the teenage victim.

The victim then offered to pay Serradell money in an attempt to stop the assault and told Serradell she would take her to an ATM. Before they arrived, Serradell fell asleep and the victim pulled into a gas station to call for help. While the victim was in the gas station, Serradell then stole the victim’s car.

“The victim was trying to be a good Samaritan, helping someone who was flagging down cars in the street,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Alask S. Lane Tucker said in the release. “The defendant took advantage of the victim’s kind nature by kidnapping and assaulting her. When individuals such as the defendant threaten the safety our community, they will be met with certain justice.”

Serradell was arrested the day following the attack a a nearby motel, having abandoned the victim’s car on Boniface Parkway and wearing boots stolen from her.

Serradell pleaded guilty to the federal kidnapping charges on July 25 of this year.

