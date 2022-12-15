Downtown Anchorage still digging out while business owners wait

FastCast December 14, 2022
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In some parts of downtown Anchorage, it’s still a rough ride. According to Mayor Bronson spokesperson Hans Rodvik, the city hoped to have all streets cleared in downtown much earlier but it is having trouble finding contractors to take the snow away.

“There’s just been kind of a trucking crisis,” Rodvik said. “There’s a lot of guys that have retired over the last number of years, covid, people moving south, whatever the case might be, so we are just trying to find people to help us.”

In the meantime, some snow piles have gotten bigger, particularly near the curbs. Downtown businesses complain it’s tough for their customers to find a place to park on the street.

Hannah Schruf owns a woman’s clothing boutique called Weather near 7th and D Streets. She said a lack of snow removal has definitely kept customers away during what should be a busy time.

“It’s supposed to be holiday shopping, people are supposed to be excited to get out,” Schruf said. “And you know, you’d see people who happened to get down the road drive by and see the snow berm and just keep going.”

The city said it’s doing what it can, although it’s decided to suspend plowing and hauling snow downtown Wednesday night. Rodvik said the plan is to put those resources towards widening larger city streets ahead of what is expected to be another significant storm.

The work will resume Thursday night, when the city expects several new trucks will be on the road to haul snow. He added that the city is still looking for people who can help.

“If folks know of anyone with a dump truck, please give our Street Maintenance guys a call,” Rodvik said. “We’d love their help.”

He said the current plan is to have downtown cleared sometime Friday evening.

Those interested in assisting snow plowing efforts can call Street Maintenance at 907-343-8277.

How to watch Alaska’s News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Officer killed by musk ox is first ACS death in the line of duty
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Authorities rescue a stranded man from an ice sheet in the Knik River
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man killed in crash involving moose on Sterling Highway near Soldotna

Latest News

2023 NDAA Spending
2023 NDAA spending - clipped version
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old...
Anchorage woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, assault teenage good Samaritan
Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Officer killed by musk ox is first ACS death in the line of duty
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday