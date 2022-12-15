Eastman takes stand following testimony of second expert witness

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - During the third day of the trial against Wasilla lawmaker David Eastman, the attorneys for plaintiff Randall Kowalke called a second expert witness to testify. Matthew Kriner, a senior research scholar at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism yielded questions from Kowalke’s lawyer Geriune Dudukgian, before being cross-examined by the defense.

Kriner echoed similar statements made by the first witness Jonathan Lewis regarding the role of the Oath Keepers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kriner also maintained that an attempt to disrupt a peaceful transition of presidential power should be considered an attempt to overthrow the government.

During cross-examination, Eastman’s lawyer Joe Miller continued to argue against that idea and added that members of an organization should not be held accountable for the actions of a few individuals.

“Pointing out the bad acts and saying everybody else — all the other 38,000 members associated with the Oath Keepers — are then banned from, or barred from the political process and that they can’t be elected, at least under the Alaska Constitution, is just dead wrong,” Miller said during a recess.

Upon the conclusion of Kriner’s testimony, Dudukgian called on Eastman to take the stand. When directly asked if Eastman was still a current member of the Oath Keepers, Eastman responded that he “believed so”, stating that he has not had any correspondence with the organization in several years. During his testimony, Eastman admitted to paying $1,000 to receive a lifetime membership to the organization in 2014.

Eastman also told the court that he has never made any official statements publicly announcing any intent to renounce his membership.

It is anticipated that Eastman will take the stand again Thursday morning. Miller said that he intends to file a motion at the conclusion of the plaintiff’s case for a decision in Eastman’s favor — however, if Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna chooses to move forward with the trial, the defense will begin presenting its evidence to the court.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.