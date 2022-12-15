California man allegedly killed, burned pregnant sister

The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in...
The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in the death of his pregnant sister because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:46 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A Fresno man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his pregnant sister and setting her body on fire, police said Wednesday.

Aaron Dudley, 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday as he ran from the west Fresno home, police said.

He shared the home with N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, who was 36 weeks pregnant. She had a baby shower just a few days earlier, authorities said.

Her burning body was found earlier Tuesday on a dirt access road near an apartment complex.

Investigators believe that Dudley repeatedly stabbed Logan, put her body in a city trash bin, wheeled the bin about four blocks to the access road, poured gasoline on his sister’s body and set her ablaze.

Surveillance video showed Dudley pushing the bin through his neighborhood, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.

Dudley was expected to be charged with two counts of murder because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.

“It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference.

He called the killing “horrific.”

“Since I was informed about this incident yesterday, I haven’t stopped thinking about it,” the chief said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Dudley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Officer killed by musk ox is first ACS death in the line of duty
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
Most Mat-Su schools to have remote learning day Wednesday
Authorities rescue a stranded man from an ice sheet in the Knik River
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Man killed in crash involving moose on Sterling Highway near Soldotna

Latest News

Attorneys Goriune Dudukgian and Joe Miller, as well as defendant David Eastman, listen to...
Eastman takes stand following testimony of second expert witness
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage School District makes early call to close schools Thursday
2023 NDAA Spending
Senator Dan Sullivan announces hundreds of millions of dollars in defense spending for Alaska, prioritizing Arctic security in 2023
Eastman takes stand after second expert witness testifies