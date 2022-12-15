Hearing set in case challenging Alaska House candidate’s win

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM AKST
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A hearing is set for next week in Alaska in a case challenging the residency of an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race last month.

Republican Liz Vazquez, who lost the House District 16 race to Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong, brought the case, along with four others who brought a prior challenge to Armstrong’s eligibility that was thrown out by a judge on procedural grounds.

Vazquez seeks to be declared the winner of the race. Armstrong attorney Scott Kendall says the hearing Dec. 22 will decide the merits of the case.

The new legislature convenes next month.

