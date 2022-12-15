Parks Highway expected to be closed for several hours after crash north of Trapper Creek

By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRAPPER CREEK, Alaska (KTUU) - A commercial vehicle crash has closed the Parks Highway north of Trapper Creek and Alaska State Troopers say the closure is expected to last several hours.

“The Parks Highway is closed in both directions between miles 133.5 and 127 due to a commercial vehicle collision,” troopers wrote at 5:50 a.m.

According to the Alaska 511 map, the crash is near the turnoff to the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, about 19 miles north of Trapper Creek.

Troopers said there is no route to detour around the closure.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

