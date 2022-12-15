Record-setting snowfall gives Anchorage wettest year ever

Not so hard to believe
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is now official, Anchorage recorded its wettest year ever.

According to weather data collected, in 2022, we have seen 27.65 inches of precipitation — this also includes the water ratio equivalent of snow.

Between snow and rain, Anchorage has seen a record amount of precipitation this year, and December isn’t over yet. The latest round of snow — currently up to more than 18 inches for the month in the city — has put Anchorage in the top spot for “Wettest Years”.

The other top wettest years:

2) 1989 - 27.55″

3) 2013 – 23.97″

4) 1981 – 21.34″

5) 1979 – 21.15″

6) 2012 – 20.25″

7) 1997 – 19.48″

In the snowiest December category, this upcoming storm will easily move Anchorage into the top five for accumulated December snowfall. So, with Anchorage already having broken the wettest year on record and it’s looking likely that we could also see the snowiest December on record if the region receives roughly 10 more inches of snow before the end of the year.

