Senator Dan Sullivan announces hundreds of millions of dollars in defense spending for Alaska, prioritizing Arctic security in 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan has announced that hundreds of millions of dollars are headed Alaska’s way in 2023, part of the $857B dollar package of defense authorization spending for 2023 under the National Defense Authorization Act.

Sullivan said in a press call Wednesday that bipartisan support played a crucial role whilst Congress crafted this year’s version of the bill.

Expanding Alaska’s military buildup will reinforce Alaska’s unique role in American national security more than ever. Improvements encompass an array of issues — improving service member health and well-being, offering higher pay for the Department of Defense workforce, conversion of a commercial icebreaker into a tactical machine, and increasing federal funding support for the port of Nome.

Sen. Sullivan states that the benefits from the new version of the NDAA don’t just impact the military but all of Alaska, yielding positive downstream effects on the economy statewide.

“From Alaska’s perspective, I would say it’s pretty regionally dispersed, that kind of military construction. but it’s also very important to our economy,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan reiterated it’s important for Alaska to keep a central role in national defense because of it’s unique geopolitical position in an increasingly unpredictable, volatile world.

“Our buildup is a way, in my view, to make sure we have security against any Russian incursions, in the Arctic, in the Asia Pacific, and because of our strategic location, Alaska’s military forces can and do play a role overseas even in Europe,” Sullivan said.

