Successive winter storm blanket Alaska in snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.

It is now official — Anchorage recorded its wettest year ever! Anchorage has seen a record amount of precipitation this year, and December isn’t over yet. The latest round of snow — currently up to more than 32 inches for the month in the city — has put 2022 in the top spot for wettest years. According to weather data collected, in 2022, we have seen 27.65 inches of precipitation. This includes the water ratio equivalent of snow.

2022 has been Anchorage's wettest year ever (KTUU)

In the snowiest December category, this upcoming snow will easily move Anchorage into the top five for accumulated December snowfall. So, with Anchorage already having broken the wettest year on record and it’s looking likely that we could see the snowiest December on record if the region sees roughly 10 more inches of snow before the end of the year.

