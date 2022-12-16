Alaska Military Youth Academy graduates 75 students

The 2022-2 class is the 59th to have graduated from the academy, which has been active for 28 years
A total of 75 students walked across the stage at the Dena’ina Center on Thursday morning as graduates of the Alaska Military Academy.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In order to graduate, students go through a 22-week residential program designed to help at-risk youth in completing high school as well as preparing them for career paths, according to the Alaska Military Youth Academy website.

The training consists of physical activity, education, and skills development to help students with their career path, as well as helping to create healthy lifestyles for the students.

Students participated in 3,300 hours of community service during their time in the program, AMYA Director David McPhetres said.

“We have built a lot of discipline,” AMYA student Pierre McKnight said. “We have learned how to take care of ourselves, and basically build ourselves up on our own, take care of our finances, take care of our education, and end up successful in the future.”

The graduates come from across all of Alaska. According to an AMYA press release, 51 of the students finished the program with a high school diploma or GED, and others earned transferrable high school credit, as well as three students who received vocational training.

“The most important thing I’ve taken away from this place is this gain of confidence. I’m starting to figure out who I am and who I want to become,” Honor Graduate Isaac Copple said.

Graduates enter a year-long post-residential phase of the program after graduation where they return home and practice what they have been taught to be productive in their communities.

