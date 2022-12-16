ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar.

Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November, ASD canceled a school day for the same reason.

The district released informed families on Wednesday evening that school would again be canceled on Thursday. In a statement Thursday regarding their decision, the district cites safety concerns for today’s closure.

“The early closure decision last night was based on safety, particularly for our student walkers, given the current road conditions and the forecasted hazardous weather conditions at that time.”

At the same time, students in the Mat-Su Borough School District also woke up to find their streets and neighborhoods covered in snow. However, that district chose to hold remote learning days instead, Monday through Thursday — in addition to the two it held last week. Although formal attendance is not taken, according to MSBSD this is the best solution for their students to stay on track.

“The continuation of learning while it is relevant, as opposed to adding days to the end of the year,” the MSBSD superintendent Randy Trani said.

Meanwhile for ASD families, many are now wondering how their children’s academic performance will be impacted. ASD has only two inclement weather days forecasted in their school year calendar. The district surpassed that number early last week, meaning they must now determine how they will make up for the extra lost days.

“I think it is clear from our messaging to parents and to the community that there will be a snow day make up plan. However, it is too early to comment on what adjustments the plan will include,” Margo Bellamy, the ASD School Board President, wrote in a statement.

Right now, ASD said all options are on the table. Earlier this week, the district sent families a notice that read, “With more snow in the forecast, we have multiple teams researching all options, including remote learning, for how we will address future weather closures, current missed days, and how it will impact the remainder of the 2022-2023 school calendar.”

According to Bellamy, the decision now rests in the hands of Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt and his team. Once they come up with a decision it will then be presented during a school board meeting that the school board can vote to approve. Currently ASD said, they hope to have an answer soon. But right now do not have an date in mind when the Superintendent and his team will be prepared to address the school board.

The next school board meeting will take place next Monday, Dec. 19. If a decision is not presented to the board by then, ASD School Board will not have another meeting until January.

