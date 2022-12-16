Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of disaster declarations for Alaska’s crab and salmon fisheries on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed off on six declarations affecting Alaska fisheries, including the current harvest season of Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab.

“America’s fisheries are a critical part of our national economy and directly impact our local communities when disasters occur,” Raimondo said in a statement. “These determinations are a way to assist those fishing communities with financial relief to mitigate impacts, restore fisheries and help prevent future disasters.”

The disaster declaration allows for the possibility of receiving disaster relief assistance from Congress. The state must provide the federal government with data to support the need for such a declaration.

The NOAA website lists “sudden and unexpected losses” that can occur within a fishery and severely limit productivity as reasons why such a move may be in order: “These factors include events such as hurricanes and typhoons, oil spills, harmful algal blooms, and other types of disasters, both natural and manmade, that cause a commercial fishery to be harmed or fail.”

In Alaska’s case, it’s not entirely clear what’s causing widespread declines in crab populations. Earlier this fall, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game cancelled the Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab, citing low returns.

The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of Western Alaska have been shut down by The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, according to a press release.

The news was quickly welcomed by Alaska’s congressional delegation.

“I’m working to push policy initiatives to help understand the underlying issues, including through appropriations and legislation like the Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act, a bill Senator Sullivan and I led which just passed the Senate,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a statement. “But, as we work to learn as much as we can, as fast as we can, to get to the root of the problem and help Alaska get our fisheries back on track—this vital industry needs support now.”

“Our state has suffered extraordinary economic hardship over the last few years with the impacts of the pandemic layered on top of an unprecedented number of fishery disasters,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said. “Our great fisheries resources provide a pillar within Alaska’s economy and culture. Now that a fishery disaster has been declared, we can work to secure appropriations to fund these fishery disaster declarations.”

Rep. Mary Peltola, who campaigned on a Pro-Fish platform, called the declarations an “important first step.”

“I will continue to work with Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan to secure additional funding needed to provide relief to the Alaskan fishing communities impacted by poor returns and closed fisheries while stocks have a chance to recover,” she said.

Disaster determinations include:

• 2021/2022 Alaska Bristol Bay Red King Crab and Bering Sea Snow Crab Fisheries

• 2021 Alaska Kuskokwim River Salmon and Norton Sound Chum and Coho Salmon Fisheries

• 2021 Chignik Salmon Fisheries

• 2020 Copper River/Prince William Sound Coho and Pink Salmon Fisheries

• 2020/2021 Alaska Norton Sound Red King Crab Fisheries

• 2022/2023 Alaska Bristol Bay Red King Crab and Bering Sea Snow Crab Fisheries

