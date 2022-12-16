No more snow—but it will get cold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight.

Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.

High pressure makes a return to mainland Alaska and decides to stick around for an extended stay. That pattern usually sees cold air get even colder in the short winter days, with little sun to warm up the environment and a lack of cloud cover to mitigate the heat loss at night. Anchorage will not see any snow through the weekend and much of next week looks to be clear as well.

The snowstorm has pushed past the region and will briefly affect the Panhandle Friday. They will also see the effects of high pressure with clearing skies and colder temperatures. A high wind watch has been issued for winds that will intensify Friday night and the weekend for Skagway and downtown Juneau. Brace for northeast winds 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory for winds up to 50 mph and blowing snow is in effect in the Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast.

Hot spot was Skagway at 45 degrees and the coldest temperature was 37 below in Arctic Village.

