Eastman trial continues; Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes may testify

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a late start to day four in the trial of Randall Kowalke v. Rep. David Eastman after another round of snow pushed the hearings to go virtual.

After a number of unexpected recesses at the start of the morning, proceedings in the trial continued with testimony from Eastman.

Eastman testified that he was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, the day the attack occurred, but never went to the Capitol building.

“What I was hoping would happen was that those in Congress who had lodged objection would have an opportunity to have their objections heard in according to the law,” Eastman testified. “Unfortunately that did not happen.”

He also stated that his understanding — based on watching videos of the attack — was that members of the Oath Keepers organization went into the Capitol to help Capitol police, but acknowledged that some members used force while inside.

Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna denied the motion after two deliberations.

The defense then called to the stand its first witness, John Guandolo. Guandolo is a former FBI agent who was present at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. the day of the attack. He said he witnessed a completely different picture than what the plaintiff’s expert witnesses had painted.

“The atmosphere that the plaintiff’s witnesses described about the Capitol on that day was grossly inaccurate. The atmosphere was a very peaceful atmosphere,” Guanoldo said. “I would say it was much more like a football tailgate party than it was some massive riot.”

The defense concluded Guandolo’s testimony, with cross-examination expected to take place tomorrow. Among the list of other potential witnesses the defense intends to call on is Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers. Rhodes was recently convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Jan. 6 attack. Due to the logistical challenges of Rhodes’s incarceration, however, his testimony is not a guarantee.

The trial is expected to resume in-person at the Palmer Courthouse Friday.

