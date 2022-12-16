Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow.

Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a furnace will shut down or a hot water heater stops working. But it’s possible — especially with some metal vents on roofs — to have carbon monoxide fumes come into your home.

“If we get so much snow and it plugs the vent, then flue gasses will go into the house,” said Merchant. “There’s the potential of it, so it can be very dangerous. It’s just something everybody’s got to look for. "

Merchant recommends clearing snow away from vents whether they are located on the side of the house or on the roof. He said mobile homes are particularly susceptible to having snow clogged vents — which are usually located on the roof line — and those should be cleared as well.

Communications director for ENSTAR Lindsay Hobson said it’s important for people to make sure heating vents are clear, but it’s also a good idea to make sure your gas meter is free of snow and accessible. She recommends clearing a path to the meter so first responders can find it quickly should natural gas need to be turned off in an emergency.

Hobson said people plowing snow should be careful not to hit gas meters, but if they are damaged to call their utility provider right away.

