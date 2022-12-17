Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The trial for Wasilla Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold elected office was back in person Friday after another round of snow pushed Thursday’s hearing to be held virtually.

Upon the completion of the cross-examination of the defense’s first witness, the second witness was called to the stand by Eastman’s attorney Joe Miller.

Michael Nichols, an active member of the Oath Keepers organization and witness to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, gave his testimony under oath Friday morning. Nichols recounted his experience in Washington D.C. following what he called a large crowd to the Capitol building after listening to then-President Donald Trump’s speech near the White House.

He stated that he originally joined the Oath Keepers as a way to connect with other veterans and law enforcement, and claimed his understanding of the group’s intended purpose was to serve as a civil leader in situations of intimidation, violence, and corruption on the American people.

“I will step up in any situation that I face throughout my daily activities to assist the general population,” Nichols testified.

During cross-examination, the opposing counsel questioned Nichols on his knowledge regarding weapons said to have been stockpiled by other Oath Keepers at a Virginia hotel. Nichols admitted that he was aware that members were discussing bringing weapons and cited their reasoning behind it.

Michael Nichols, an active member of the Oath Keepers and witness to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol, gave his testimony via Zoom Friday. (AKNS)

“The purpose was in the event that people became attacked by elements that didn’t agree with our ability to hear our president speak,” Nichols stated. “Also, I saw that it was in the event that the president was to call on the people to assist him in any way possible.”

Nichols said that he did not know those members followed through with those plans.

Friday’s trial was over by 12 p.m. The defense stated that it plans to call the founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify on Monday. Rhodes is currently in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy in late November so it is not a guarantee that he will take the stand.

Testimonies and closing arguments are expected to be wrapped up by the end of next Tuesday.

