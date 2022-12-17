Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood.

According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.

“The Crime Scene Team has responded to process the scene. Please avoid the area and follow the officers’ instructions if you need to be in the vicinity,” police wrote. “Detectives have contacted everyone believed to be involved in this investigation and are not looking for anyone at this time. They believe this is an isolated incident and not random.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

