New Department of Natural Resources commissioner named

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced in a press release that he has named John Boyle to serve as the new Department of Natural Resources commissioner.

Boyle replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos. According to the release, Boyle has lived in Alaska since 2010. The release says that Boyle will officially begin his role as Department of Natural Resources commissioner on Jan. 6 of 2023.

“Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction,” Dunleavy said in the release. “His legal training, knowledge of Alaska’s resource industries and commitment to developing our resources to the maximum benefit of all Alaskans, and in the safest possible manner, make him an excellent choice to lead the department during my second term.”

The release said that Boyle served a judicial clerkship in Fairbanks and then moved to Utqiagvik where he worked as the Assistant North Slope Borough Attorney, advised the mayor and directed the North Slope Borough and Government and External Affairs department. Boyle then took a job with BP in 2016 and later moved to Oil Search.

According to the release, Boyle earned two degrees from Brigham Young University.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.