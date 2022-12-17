Weather Lab activity: Learn all about clouds

Learn how to make your own cloud at home
Learn how to make your own cloud at home
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water. Sometimes the water in clouds is in liquid form as tiny water droplets and sometimes it’s frozen as small ice crystals but either way, when this water is grouped together in the atmosphere, it makes a cloud.

Learn about clouds with Meteorologist Melissa Frey in this fun downloadable and printable interactive activity book!

Download the activity guide above for the following three activities:

  1. Cloud observations — Clouds come in all shapes and sizes but how they look and move can tell you a lot about what type of weather they will bring. Complete the activity on the next page to learn about how meteorologists observe clouds.
  2. Cloud identification — Each cloud can be identified as one of 10 main types of clouds, however, there are more than two dozen unique cloud names. Complete activity two to learn how to classify clouds and why that’s important to meteorologists.
  3. Make a cloud — Follow along with Meteorologist Melissa Frey in the video above as she shows you how to make a cloud in a jar.
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency lights
Talkeetna man dies in tanker collision on Parks Highway
Anchorage-Wettest year 2022
Record-setting snowfall gives Anchorage wettest year ever
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage schools closed Friday; most Mat-Su schools on remote learning
In a span of less than two weeks, up to 5-plus feet of snow has fallen across parts of...
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old...
Anchorage woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, assault teenage good Samaritan

Latest News

Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water. Sometimes...
Weather Lab Activity: Learn all about clouds
How to make a cloud in a jar
Make a Cloud in a Jar
The annual holiday event runs Dec. 9 - Dec. 11
Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer
Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer