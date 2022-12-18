1 injured in snow plow fire in Midtown

By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is being treated for their injuries after a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow burst into flames at the intersection of International Airport Road and C Streets in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday.

The Anchorage Fire Department received a call around 2:43 p.m. on Saturday reporting that a pickup truck was on fire at the intersection C Street and International Airport Road. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd reports that one person was injured, possibly while attempting to extinguish the fire, and was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Traffic in the area remained slow for some time as crews worked to put out the fire and relocate the damaged vehicle.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the incident is under investigation.

