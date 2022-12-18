2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Emergency lights
Talkeetna man dies in tanker collision on Parks Highway
This budget could build Alaska’s future, but questions remain about the state's crisis-ridden...
Key takeaways from Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget
In a span of less than two weeks, up to 5-plus feet of snow has fallen across parts of...
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, shown here appearing in court on separate charges, has been charged...
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon.
1 injured in snow plow fire in Midtown
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon.
Pickup with plow catches fire in Midtown Anchorage
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of infant daughter
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter