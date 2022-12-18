3 escaped chimpanzees recaptured in Sweden; 4 shot dead

FILE - A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday,...
FILE - A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. Three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a central Sweden animal park and roamed the closed Furuvik zoo north of Stockholm, have been put to sleep.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:05 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials at a Swedish zoo managed to get three chimpanzees who had broken out of their enclosure back into a secure space, but four others were shot dead.

The Furuvik zoo said in a statement Saturday that the surviving animals are now being looked after and one who is injured is receiving veterinary care.

The apes had escaped on Wednesday, with some of them making their way out of the monkey house where they lived. Officials were forced to shoot them because of the danger to the public. Two were shot in the zoo grounds and one was confirmed dead inside the monkey house. When keepers were finally able to get inside on Saturday, they found the body of a fourth chimp.

“What has happened is a great tragedy and a huge failure of us,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

“We all feel a huge sadness about what has happened and mourn our beloved chimps Linda, Torsten, Santino and Manda. ... We are very keen to get to the bottom of how this could have happened and the investigation may show where we have (failed) or if we could have acted differently.”

The zoo identified the surviving chimps as Selma, Maria-Magdalena and Tjobbe, and said Selma’s injuries were being treated.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s website, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

It is not the first time in recent months that animals have escaped from Swedish zoos. In October, a venomous king cobra escaped from its terrarium at a zoo in Sweden but returned by itself after a week.

