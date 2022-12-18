Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days

Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday morning’s low temperature of -7 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was the coldest morning, so far, this winter season (which officially begins on Wednesday, December 21 at 12:48 p.m.), just beating last Saturday’s, December 10, early morning reading by 1 degree. Surrounding areas started the weekend shivering as the mercury bottomed out in the teens below zero.

For the Anchorage bowl, and portions of the Mat-Su Valleys, areas of freezing fog and mist accompanied the arrival of the arctic airmass. Visibilities dropped to as little as one-half mile at Ted Stevens, on Anchorage’s west side, several times into mid-morning Saturday. Light winds and an inversion, temperatures warming with height, left the fog trapped over the city into the afternoon, but thin enough to allow for signs of a bright, sunny sky above.

Outside of the fog layer, abundant sunshine dominated the Southcentral sky. Despite all that sunshine, however, afternoon temperatures only reached highs between -5 degrees (Kenai) to 10 degrees (Talkeetna). The mercury at Glennallen only reached a frigid -27 degrees. In contrast, it was “balmy” along coastal areas of the Kenai Peninsula with 23 degrees in Homer, and 16 degrees in Seward.

A large area of high pressure that has established itself over the northern half of the state is responsible for delivering this latest polar plunge. As the high only very slowly moves east early next week, Southcentral will experience a “rinse-wash-repeat” cycle of conditions temperatures, which will continue to range 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal, through Tuesday.

A minor disturbance in the Gulf of Alaska will try to send moisture inland mid-week, bringing additional cloud cover, and high temperatures back into the teens, at least. At this time, it appears the Chugach Range will keep the lion’s share of the precipitation across the southern Kenai and Prince William Sound. Very little, if any, measurable precipitation (snow) is expected for the western Kenai, Anchorage, and the Mat-Su Valleys.

Continue to travel safe and stay warm out there.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Emergency lights
Talkeetna man dies in tanker collision on Parks Highway
This budget could build Alaska’s future, but questions remain about the state's crisis-ridden...
Key takeaways from Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget
In a span of less than two weeks, up to 5-plus feet of snow has fallen across parts of...
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Arctic air moves into Southcentral and Southeast this weekend.
Bitter cold and sunshine settles into Alaska
Afternoon highs are set to fall into the single digits for several days across Southcentral
Bitter cold and sunshine settles into Alaska
JP-Downtown glow-Ryan Akeya Sr.
No more snow—but it will get cold
JP-Downtown glow-Ryan Akeya Sr.
No more snow, but oh so cold!