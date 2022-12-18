Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
Emergency lights
Talkeetna man dies in tanker collision on Parks Highway
This budget could build Alaska’s future, but questions remain about the state's crisis-ridden...
Key takeaways from Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget
In a span of less than two weeks, up to 5-plus feet of snow has fallen across parts of...
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Jeremy Tremaine Williams, shown here appearing in court on separate charges, has been charged...
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems