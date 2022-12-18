Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, shown here appearing in court on separate charges, has been charged...
Jeremy Tremaine Williams, shown here appearing in court on separate charges, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2005 death of his daughter.(WTVA)
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A former North Pole resident was indicted by a grand jury on Friday in the 2005 death of his newborn daughter, the Department of Law is reporting.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges second-degree murder in the 17-year-old case after investigators in Alabama obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death during the course of investigating another crime.

According to the Department of Law, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his home in North Pole on Jan. 6, 2005. His wife later returned home to find the 1-month-old child was unwell. The child was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for medical care, but was quickly medevaced to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital. The child died the following day.

Authorities in Alabama found new evidence related to the child’s death during the course of investigating a separate crime, which allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charging documents on Nov. 25.

Williams is currently in law enforcement custody in Russell County, Alabama, where he faces charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old Georgia girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

A local arrest warrant has been issued for Williams which carries $1 million bail with an appearance bond of $10 million. If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

