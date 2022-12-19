As bitter cold temps continue, so does the freezing fog and sun tug of war

Patchy areas of freezing fog/mist will continue to reduce visibilities to as low as a mile or two at times Monday morning. Temperatures remain bitter cold into
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As we enter this second-to-last week of December, and 2022, the main hazard continues to be the freezing fog/mist layer. Similar to this weekend, drivers will likely encounter patches that are thick enough to reduce the visibility down to one mile or less at times into Tuesday. Continue to use extra caution as those reduced visibilities can come up on you surprisingly quick.

Outside the fog/mist layer, is a sky with plentiful sunshine as high pressure remains large and in charge over the eastern two-thirds of the state. Little movement of this high into mid-week means low and high temperatures, which have been staying fairly similar to the day before. These readings have been running close to 20 degrees colder than “normal.”

On Wednesday, a disturbance quickly strengthens just south of Prince William Sound, sending clouds inland over Southcentral. Fortunately, the disturbance will not be tapping into a deep, strong enough source to send precipitation that is measurable, if any at all, into Anchorage, the Valley, and western Kenai on Thursday.

This would likely mean we stay just a few hundredths of an inch shy of tying December 1955 as the snowiest December on record, at least for another week. And then there’s still one more week to follow. Much like the World Cup, it’s going to come down to the wire!

