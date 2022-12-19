Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named a new acting municipal manager.

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Bronson’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young announced the change.

“Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Kent Kohlhase Acting Municipal Manager,” Young wrote. “He will take over for Amy Demboski effective immediately.”

Details regarding Demboski’s exit as municipal manager were not included in the release.

