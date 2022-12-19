Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend

Dozens of Southeast Alaska residents have been stranded in Juneau after their expected Alaska Marine Highway System ferry departure was delayed for days.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of Southeast Alaska residents have been stranded in Juneau after their expected Alaska Marine Highway System ferry departure was delayed for days.

“The ferry was supposed to leave at 7 a.m. but they canceled out due to the weather,” Delphine Kadake-Smith said.

According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.

Kadake-Smith said that the trip from Kake to Juneau is approximately 18 hours with multiple stops, and that many Southeast residents who are stuck in Juneau are having to pay for lodging and food that they had not planned for. Kadake-Smith said that ferry riders were originally told that there would not be another sailing to Kake until February.

“A lot of people here that are depending on getting home right away and everybody is on a tight budget and using up the last of our funds just to stay here until Tuesday,” Kadake-Smith said. “We’re just glad to be able to get home by Tuesday. It’s not Christmas Eve and it’s not February.”

Requests for comment to the Alaska Marine Highway System were not returned by Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

