Woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s home, tried to take Christmas gifts, reports say

Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept....
Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:07 AM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A woman was arrested early Monday morning after breaking into legendary actor Robert De Niro’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, local media reported.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested after she was spotted entering the actor’s home at around 2:45 a.m. Eastern. Police said she was spotted taking Christmas presents from under the tree and putting them in a bag.

The actor was at home the time of the break-in but didn’t know what was going on, NBC New York said.

Aviles was being followed because she was wanted in connection with six other burglaries, ABC New York said. Media reports described her as a repeat offender.

