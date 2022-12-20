Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis.

“The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal drug trafficking, public health intervention/education programs, and litigation that holds distributors, manufacturers and chain pharmacies that contributed to the crisis accountable,” Alaska Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom said in a statement. “The hard work is bringing results.”

According to a news release from the Department of Law, the state settled with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergen for $8.5, $8.2 and $4.8 million, respectively, for their part in fueling the current opioid crisis.

The state argued the companies threw out sound judgment when doing business in Alaska. Over seven years, ending in 2017, Alaska received over 300 million retail doses of prescription opioid painkillers — or about 420 doses per Alaskan.

“These chain pharmacies had a duty to investigate, to stop some of their prescriptions, to report some to law enforcement,” Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills said. “Instead, we believe our cases would show that they continued to sell and profit from the addictions of Alaskans. We are glad to see some of these companies have stepped forward and have been willing to bring their cases to a close through settlement.”

Like the rest of the nation, Alaska’s opioid crisis has prompted political action. Back in 2016, Sen. Dan Sullivan hosted an opioid summit, bringing together health officials to discuss the crisis, including the then-U.S. surgeon general and deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Social Services. Still, the opioid crisis continued its devastation in Alaska in the following years, particularly last year, when the state experienced a spike in heroin deaths.

In 2021 alone, the state recorded just shy of 200 deaths as a result of opioid overdose — two-thirds of which included synthetic narcotics like fentanyl — according to a recent report by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.

According to the Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg, the funds will go toward an opioid abatement account.

“The State and a wide variety of partners across the state are stepping up efforts to provide resources for those struggling with addiction and opioid misuse – and to end stigma so Alaskans can find treatment and begin healing,” Hedberg said. “Every life matters. Every day is a new day. Start your path to recovery today and please connect with us if you need help or support.”

Substance Use Disorders

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, help is available. Resources can be found by calling Alaska 211 or visiting the State of Alaska’s website to find treatment options.

