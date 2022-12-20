Anchorage mayor rings up support for Salvation Army

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson and his wife Debra Bronson did their part to drum up support for the Salvation Army of Alaska.

The couple could be found ringing the organization’s famous red kettlebell on Monday afternoon at the 5th Avenue Mall’s sky bridge, hoping to bring awareness to the Army’s need for volunteers.

Mayor Dave Bronson thanked all those who helped donate and volunteer, noting that a thousand families received gifts from the Salvation Army this week alone.

Bronson and Salvation Army Divisional Commander Doug Tollerud also said that they are looking for volunteers to help with their fundraisers and drives.

“We do need volunteers, not only at Christmas time but throughout the year,” Tollerud said. “It really changes our attitudes about the values that we have in our own lives. Getting people to volunteer, volunteering ourselves, and meeting our neighbors during their time of need,”

Tollerud said that potential volunteers should know that many of the volunteer positions are indoors, but if people want the challenge, there are outdoor positions as well. All donations will be going to families in Alaska.

