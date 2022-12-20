Anchorage mayor rings up support for Salvation Army

Anchorage Mayor rings up support for Salvation Army
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson and his wife Debra Bronson did their part to drum up support for the Salvation Army of Alaska.

The couple could be found ringing the organization’s famous red kettlebell on Monday afternoon at the 5th Avenue Mall’s sky bridge, hoping to bring awareness to the Army’s need for volunteers.

Mayor Dave Bronson thanked all those who helped donate and volunteer, noting that a thousand families received gifts from the Salvation Army this week alone.

Bronson and Salvation Army Divisional Commander Doug Tollerud also said that they are looking for volunteers to help with their fundraisers and drives.

“We do need volunteers, not only at Christmas time but throughout the year,” Tollerud said. “It really changes our attitudes about the values that we have in our own lives. Getting people to volunteer, volunteering ourselves, and meeting our neighbors during their time of need,”

Tollerud said that potential volunteers should know that many of the volunteer positions are indoors, but if people want the challenge, there are outdoor positions as well. All donations will be going to families in Alaska.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
Bronson names new municipal manager
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out
Heidi Hedberg was named Alaska Department of Health commissioner by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Latest News

Amy Demboski served as Bronson’s Municipal Manager since his term began in 2021
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager
Fastcast December 20, 2022
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
The defense called on a total of four witnesses Monday, including Patrick Martin, who testified...
Oath Keepers founder testifies in trial of Rep. David Eastman