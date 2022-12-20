Champions crowned at the 2022 ASAA State Wrestling Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lathrop Malemutes complete the three-peat, winning the ASAA girl’s State Wrestling team title for the third year in a row on Saturday, hile both the South Anchorage Wolverines and the Redington Huskies went from runner-ups last year to team title champions in Division I and Division II for the boys.

The Alaska Airlines Center went from eight mats to just three as the girl’s finals matches began taking place in the middle of the gym and the boy’s DI and DII finals on either side. With three mats going constantly that means a lot of action, and in a sport like wrestling where anything can happen, spectators saw many memorable moments.

One of the most notable moments came from Soldotna senior and former Athlete of the Week Trinity Donovan. The Soldotna Star shined not only by the name of her school’s mascot, but became a star by winning her fourth consecutive high school state wrestling title. Donovan accomplished the rare feat with a first-round fall. While she has won state titles before, she said that this time around was different.

“I had a full bracket, didn’t have any byes, so that really says something, shows that there is everyone in the region is wrestling and definitely enough people so it’s crazy,” four-time state champion Donovan said.

Donovan says that she has talked with some colleges but still isn’t sure yet, and might stay in Soldotna for a year to help out with the girls wrestling program.

On the DI mat, there was drama in nearly every match. However, South Anchorage’s Dylan Shaw provided one of the highlights of the tournament by completing an undefeated season and winning back-to-back state championships with an overtime win in his finals match. His South Anchorage teammate was looking to go back-to-back as well — and nearly did — but the undefeated Elijah Larsen from Colony managed to flip the script and complete his undefeated season while winning his second straight title for the Knights.

On the DII mat, Kenai head wrestling coach Jason Chavarria was coaching Andrew Gaethle while on the DII mat his son Issac Chavarria — who wrestles for Soldotna — was busy winning state. Issac Chavarria pinned his opponent in the high degree of difficulty “Saturday night ride” move during a break in the DII title match, which provided his father the perfect moment to see his son become a champion.

“That was the emotion, joy, and just gratitude and I wanted to be there with my son, but he was having that moment with his coaches and that’s their moment, right, and so I knew would have my dad moment with him as soon this match was done.” Jason Chavarria said. “Just gave him a bunch of kisses and hugs and just told him how much I love him and was proud of him.”

For see more of the action check out this edition of 907 Sports where Austin Sjong breaks down some of the action.

Girls Team Top 5 1. Lathrop 179.5 2. North Pole 149 3. Soldotna 113 4. Bethel 81 5. Colony and Service tied at 79

Division 1 Team Top 5 1. South Anchorage 275 2. Soldotna 261.5 3. Lathrop 180.5 4. Wasilal 176 5. Colony 174

Division 2 Team Top 5 1. Redington 172.5 2. Kenai Central 118.5 3. Bethel 100 4. Petersburg 90 5. Delta 86

To see all of the brackets and final placements you can do so here.

