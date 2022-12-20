Chilly and bright, super cold at night!

Sub-zero over mainland, strong winds in the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The coldest temperature in the state this morning was a frigid cold 49 below zero in Fort Yukon and Northway! That is a super cold start to the day!

Extremely cold air will stick around the mainland areas of the state, keeping temperatures sub-zero in the interior during the night as well as the day.

High pressure remains camped over mainland Alaska in the form of a large ridge of high pressure. This blocking pattern, known as an Omega block, is forcing storms over the Aleutians, where winds will be strong and rain is likely. The Aleutians remain in the storm zone through the week.

A new storm will enter the Gulf of Alaska by late Wednesday to Thursday and that brings a chance of snow to Anchorage and southcentral. It will also swing precipitation into the Panhandle and there could be some significant accumulations with this storm. A winter weather advisory starts Tuesday for Yakutat, on track to see 4-6 inches of snow. And a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills to 45 below is set for the Upper Klondike Highway to near White Pass through Wednesday.

Cold temperatures need to be taken seriously.

Anchorage has 41.2 inches of snow for December so far, that total coming after a series of snowstorms from last week.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon.
1 injured in plow truck fire in Midtown
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
Bronson names new municipal manager
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out

Latest News

MF- coldest temps this AM 12-19-22
Chilly and bright, super cold at night!
Patachy areas of freezing fog/mist will continue to reduce visibilities to as low as one or two...
As bitter cold temps continue, so does the freezing fog and sun tug of war
Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days
Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days
Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days
Arctic air (and freezing fog) settles in for a few days