Deadly Houston fire razes cabin

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following an early-morning structure fire in Houston.

According to a dispatch, troopers were informed at approximately 2:20 a.m., of a cabin fire on King John Drive in Houston, roughly 15 miles west of Wasilla. As firefighters snuffed out the fire, a body was discovered in the cabin, which was deemed a “complete loss.”

Troopers wrote that the State Fire Marshal investigation revealed the fire started in the cabin’s living room.

“Deputy Fire Marshals determined that the fire originated from the living room area of the cabin, and multiple possible causes were identified, and all were accidental,” troopers wrote. “There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.”

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for authorities to identify the body.

