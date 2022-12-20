Deadly Houston fire razes cabin

ASD budget discussions, a new municipal manager is named and where to recycle your Christmas tree in today's fastcast headlines.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following an early-morning structure fire in Houston.

According to a dispatch, troopers were informed at approximately 2:20 a.m., of a cabin fire on King John Drive in Houston, roughly 15 miles west of Wasilla. As firefighters snuffed out the fire, a body was discovered in the cabin, which was deemed a “complete loss.”

Troopers wrote that the State Fire Marshal investigation revealed the fire started in the cabin’s living room.

“Deputy Fire Marshals determined that the fire originated from the living room area of the cabin, and multiple possible causes were identified, and all were accidental,” troopers wrote. “There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.”

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for authorities to identify the body.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
Bronson names new municipal manager
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out
Heidi Hedberg was named Alaska Department of Health commissioner by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Latest News

Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
Alaska settles lawsuit with drug companies for millions
(KTUU)
December inmate death becomes 18th in Department of Corrections custody this year
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
Amy Demboski served as Bronson’s Municipal Manager since his term began in 2021
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager