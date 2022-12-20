December inmate death becomes 18th in Department of Corrections custody this year

POINT MACKENZIE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another person has died in the custody of the Department of Corrections, increasing the record-high number of inmate deaths over the last 20 years for which the department has records.

In a release issued Tuesday, the Department of Corrections announced that 64-year-old Morris Teeluk died on Dec. 11 at 10:12 a.m. at Goose Creek Correctional Center. The release said that Teeluk was in custody since Nov. 25, 2014, on charges of second-degree sexual assault.

“This anticipated death is the 18th in DOC custody this year. Next of kin have been notified,” the release said. “No foul play is suspected. In the case of an anticipated death, the Alaska State Troopers and State Medical Examiner are notified. Due to privacy and security, Alaska DOC cannot release confidential personal information, or medical information due to HIPAA regulations.”

