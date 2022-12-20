Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.(NC State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:42 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Troopers in North Carolina located a child kidnapping victim and another child who had been missing since May inside a car driving on an interstate highway Monday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 5-year-old had been abducted in Rock Hill, S.C. and the abductor was believed to be heading to Virginia.

Troopers saw the suspected vehicle on I-85 in North Carolina, just north of Hillsborough and took the driver into custody.

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.

According to State Highway Patrol, the children are under care of Orange County Child Protective Services and the suspect was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
Bronson names new municipal manager
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out
Heidi Hedberg was named Alaska Department of Health commissioner by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Monday.
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders’ summit
Amy Demboski served as Bronson’s Municipal Manager since his term began in 2021
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager
The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and...
‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California