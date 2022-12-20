No more fog, but bitter cold remains

No more fog to contend with but temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The thermometer reached -10 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Monday morning, the coldest temperature recorded there since Jan. 10 of 2020, and the coldest December temperature since 2013.

Southcentral Alaskans are waking up to temperatures well below zero for the sixth morning in a row, and we’ll add one more to the stretch tomorrow morning. Our high temperature Tuesday will be in the single digits above zero for a second straight day.

As cold as it sounds, temperatures are “balmy” in comparison to those across the Interior. Fairbanks had morning lows in the -30 degree range, with McGrath in the -40 degree range. Factor in the slightest wind and wind-chill values (feels-like) were in the -50 to -60 degree range. That’s dangerous for any exposed skin, which could have frostbite forming in just one or two minutes.

Active stormy weather will be found in a couple of spots today. A large plume of moisture funneling northward from the Pacific is leading to widespread areas of rain and strong, gusty winds in excess of 50 mph over the Aleutians Islands. While much of Southeast Alaska stays dry, but quite cold, Yakutat is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2-5 inches of snow.

Stay warm, Alaska.

No more fog to contend with but temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal.
