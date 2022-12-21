2 men arrested in connection to death after bar fight

Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they have arrested and charged two men involved in an altercation outside a bar that left one man dead.

According to a release, Anchorage police say that they were notified on Dec. 4 of a man injured and laying on the ground near Third Avenue and Christensen Drive. On Dec. 10, 30-year-old Brodie Smith died.

Police say that 22-year-old Kevin Green was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with second- and fourth-degree assault. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jalen Cannon on Dec. 8, who was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with second-degree assault. Police wrote that they were investigating the death as a homicide.

According to charging documents, police received a call at 2:54 a.m. about a man who had been “knocked out” lying in the road. Police then received another call at 3 a.m. from a person who said that someone else was performing CPR on Smith, and a third call about Smith shortly after.

Charging documents show that a witness told police that they had seen Smith get into an altercation with Cannon, Green, and others inside the bar, before staff at the Gaslight Lounge took him outside the bar and brought him to the ground. Charging documents said that police obtained surveillance footage which showed that two altercations took place between Smith, Cannon and Green inside the bar, and more verbal and physical conflicts took place in the street.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Amy Demboski served as Bronson’s Municipal Manager since his term began in 2021
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Alaska State Troopers
Deadly Houston fire razes cabin
Heidi Hedberg was named Alaska Department of Health commissioner by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner

Latest News

The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway near Portage
Southcentral Alaska meteor complication - Dec. 21, 2022
Southcentral Alaska meteor compilation - Dec. 21, 2022
Alaska State Troopers badge
Serious car crash closes Sterling Highway near Clam Gulch
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale