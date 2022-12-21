2 men arrested in connection to death after bar fight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they have arrested and charged two men involved in an altercation outside a bar that left one man dead.

According to a release, Anchorage police say that they were notified on Dec. 4 of a man injured and laying on the ground near Third Avenue and Christensen Drive. On Dec. 10, 30-year-old Brodie Smith died.

Police say that 22-year-old Kevin Green was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with second- and fourth-degree assault. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jalen Cannon on Dec. 8, who was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with second-degree assault. Police wrote that they were investigating the death as a homicide.

According to charging documents, police received a call at 2:54 a.m. about a man who had been “knocked out” lying in the road. Police then received another call at 3 a.m. from a person who said that someone else was performing CPR on Smith, and a third call about Smith shortly after.

Charging documents show that a witness told police that they had seen Smith get into an altercation with Cannon, Green, and others inside the bar, before staff at the Gaslight Lounge took him outside the bar and brought him to the ground. Charging documents said that police obtained surveillance footage which showed that two altercations took place between Smith, Cannon and Green inside the bar, and more verbal and physical conflicts took place in the street.

