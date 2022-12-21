Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.

Extreme cold has gripped mainland locations with high pressure in place over the state. Temperatures drop to near 50s below in some spots. A dense fog advisory as well as a wind chill advisory affects the interior. Wind chill factors for McGrath and Delta Junction will drop as low as 55 below.

Aleutians will be wet and windy as they remain in the storm zone. Some spots will see high winds gusting to 50 and 70 mph. Saint Paul and Saint George, along with Unalaska, Cold Bay, Dillingham and even Bethel will be windy. Rain was heavy for Unalaska, the community registered 1.92 inches of precipitation Tuesday.

Southeast Alaska will get in on the colder temperatures as well. Lows will drop to single digits overnight for Skagway, Haines and even Juneau. Wind chill factor will drop to 40 below near Skagway. Yakutat is on track to see 5 to 9 inches of snow as they are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Coldest spot in the state was Chicken, on the east side of the state, with 60 below zero. And the hot spot went to Unalaska with 45 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.