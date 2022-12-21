Salvation Army gifts over 5,000 presents to families in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army is hosting its gift event this week. On Tuesday, they were estimated to give out over 1,000 gifts to over 600 families, said Lt. Col. Doug Tollerud, divisional commander of The Salvation Army.

“Many of them are shocked and surprised when the bags are put into their cars, when they see the bicycles that are being distributed, when they see the beautiful toys that have been donated by our generous community this past year,” Tollerud said.

Over 5,000 gifts will be distributed to families leading up to Christmas in addition to the ones that have already been sent to the surrounding villages of Alaska.

Along with the presents, each family receives a gift card that they can use to purchase food.

Alaska Waste staff and their children gave of their time and built and generously donated 90 children's bicycles.

Many of the gifts are donations from individuals and corporations, while others come from people, Tollerud said.

Alaska Waste has donated around 100 bicycles alone, which sums up to just more than half of all the ones that will be given to children.

“There’s a saying that says it’s better to give and receive and here at Christmas time The Salvation Army has the privilege of blessing others through the blessings that it receives from our community in which we serve,” Tollerud said.

Each of the families receiving a gift has preregistered with The Salvation Army so that each child is accounted for and so that each child can receive the gift they ask for.

