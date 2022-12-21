The ‘Season Opener’ kicks off the new Delta Championship Series on the Kuskokwim

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The mushing season has officially started and so has the new Delta Championship Series put on by the K300 Race Committee.

Raymond Alexie, 19, of Kwethluk, won the 32-mile “Season Opener” race finishing 14 minutes faster than the second-place musher who turned out to be reigning K300 champ and 2019 Iditarod champion, Pete Kaiser.

The top 10 finishing kennels receive points based on their placement and those points will be added up after the six different races in the season-long series are completed.

Musher Kennel Points Raymond Alexie Alexie Racing Kennel 10 Pete Kaiser Kaiser Racing Kennel 9 Jackie Larson Jackie’s Racing Kennel 8 John George Tagalong Kennel 7 Aaron Alexie Aaron Alexie Kennel 6 Nate DeHaan Old Friendly Dog Farm 5 Herman Phillip Phillip Kennel 4 Mike Williams Jr. Williams Racing Kennel 3 Jason Pavila Bad River Kennel 2 Terrell Andrews Glare Ice Kennel 1

While the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee is the driving force behind the series the K300 and the Akiak Dash aren’t in the series due to scheduling conflicts.

The Season Opener - Dec. 3rd

The Holiday Classic - Dec. 17th

The Bogus Creek 150 - Jan. 14th

The February 50 Doubles - Feb. TBD

The 100 Mile Challenge - February/March TBD

The Campout Race - March TBD

