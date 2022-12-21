The ‘Season Opener’ kicks off the new Delta Championship Series on the Kuskokwim

The K300 The Season Opener race kicks off the new "Delta Championship Series"
By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The mushing season has officially started and so has the new Delta Championship Series put on by the K300 Race Committee.

Raymond Alexie, 19, of Kwethluk, won the 32-mile “Season Opener” race finishing 14 minutes faster than the second-place musher who turned out to be reigning K300 champ and 2019 Iditarod champion, Pete Kaiser.

The top 10 finishing kennels receive points based on their placement and those points will be added up after the six different races in the season-long series are completed.

MusherKennelPoints
Raymond AlexieAlexie Racing Kennel10
Pete KaiserKaiser Racing Kennel9
Jackie LarsonJackie’s Racing Kennel8
John GeorgeTagalong Kennel7
Aaron AlexieAaron Alexie Kennel6
Nate DeHaanOld Friendly Dog Farm5
Herman PhillipPhillip Kennel4
Mike Williams Jr.Williams Racing Kennel3
Jason PavilaBad River Kennel2
Terrell AndrewsGlare Ice Kennel1

While the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee is the driving force behind the series the K300 and the Akiak Dash aren’t in the series due to scheduling conflicts.

  • The Season Opener - Dec. 3rd
  • The Holiday Classic - Dec. 17th
  • The Bogus Creek 150 - Jan. 14th
  • The February 50 Doubles - Feb. TBD
  • The 100 Mile Challenge - February/March TBD
  • The Campout Race - March TBD

To read more about the Delta Championship Series and to follow along throughout the season you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell...
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
Bronson names new municipal manager
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out
Heidi Hedberg was named Alaska Department of Health commissioner by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Department of Commerce issues disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Latest News

The Season Opener of the Kusko mushing season
K300 The Season Opener
Trinity Donovan wins her fourth straight at the 2022 ASAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Champions crowned at the 2022 ASAA State Wrestling Championships
907 Sports
907 Sports
2022 ASAA State Wrestling
2022 ASAA State Wreslting